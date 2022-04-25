Skip to main content

How to Watch Man in the Arena: Tom Brady Marathon, Episodes 6-9: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Follow along with Tom Brady as he recalls the best moments of his historic career in Man in the Arena.

Tom Brady is arguably the best quarterback in the history of the NFL. He has has won seven Super Bowl, the most of any player.

How to Watch Man in the Arena: Tom Brady Marathon, Episodes 6-9 Today:

Date: April 25, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream Man in the Arena: Tom Brady Marathon, Episodes 6-9 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brady sat down and recalled his storied career in Man in the Arena: Tom Brady for a hugely successful ESPN documentary.

Monday night ESPN will run episodes 6-9 that allows fans and haters alike to watch one of the best NFL players up close and personal.

Episode six takes viewers through the Deflategate scandal against the Colts and up through his game against Richard Sherman and the Seahawks in the Super Bowl.

The next episode also includes his sisters as they recount the challenges that Brady had to go through in 2016 that culminated in a comeback for the ages when the Patriots beat the Falcons in overtime.

Episode eight sees Brady talking about one of the best Super Bowls ever when the Patriots came up just short against the Eagles in a record-breaking Super Bowl.

In the final episode, we see Brady get to a third Super Bowl in four years, beating the Rams 13-3 in a defensive battle.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
25
2022

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady Marathon, Episodes 6-9

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 23, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) is triple teamed by Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis (27), guard Marcus Smart (36) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 20, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) carries his son, Jason Jr. off the court following their win over the Brooklyn Nets in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
kike-hernandez-red-sox
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Blue Jays

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
HSFB Fans
College Softball

How to Watch Missouri at Kentucky

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) exalts during the presentation off the George Halas Trophy after their NFC Championship game Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers 31-26. Mjs Packers25 24 Hoffman Jpg Packers25
entertainment

How to Watch Man in the Arena: Tom Brady Marathon

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Soccer Fans
2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch Panama vs. Mexico

By Christine Brown11 minutes ago
Soccer Fans 2
2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch Grenada at Costa Rica

By Christine Brown11 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy