Follow along with Tom Brady as he recalls the best moments of his historic career in Man in the Arena.

Tom Brady is arguably the best quarterback in the history of the NFL. He has has won seven Super Bowl, the most of any player.

How to Watch Man in the Arena: Tom Brady Marathon, Episodes 6-9 Today:

Date: April 25, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Brady sat down and recalled his storied career in Man in the Arena: Tom Brady for a hugely successful ESPN documentary.

Monday night ESPN will run episodes 6-9 that allows fans and haters alike to watch one of the best NFL players up close and personal.

Episode six takes viewers through the Deflategate scandal against the Colts and up through his game against Richard Sherman and the Seahawks in the Super Bowl.

The next episode also includes his sisters as they recount the challenges that Brady had to go through in 2016 that culminated in a comeback for the ages when the Patriots beat the Falcons in overtime.

Episode eight sees Brady talking about one of the best Super Bowls ever when the Patriots came up just short against the Eagles in a record-breaking Super Bowl.

In the final episode, we see Brady get to a third Super Bowl in four years, beating the Rams 13-3 in a defensive battle.

