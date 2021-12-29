How to Watch 'Man v. Food'

A new episode of 'Man v. Food' finds Casey Webb heading to the beaches of Delaware.

Man v. Food returns on Tuesday night, with host Casey Webb heading to the beaches of Delaware for an all-new eating challenge.

Man v. Food originally premiered in 2008, with Adam Richman hosting the first four seasons. After a five-year hiatus, the show returned in 2017 with new host Casey Webb. In 2018, Webb was named "Best Host - Reality/Food" in the Cynopsis TV Awards.

Each episode of the show features Webb taking on a food challenge while also visiting some other local restaurants. At the core of the show is the battle between these monstrous food creations and the humans who are attempting to defeat these challenges. While Webb has won more challenges than he's lost as the host of the show, he might face a tough challenge this week.

On Tuesday's episode, Webb will take on a surf-and-turf challenge in Delaware that's never been completed. He will also checking out a local ice cream custard place and a brewery.

