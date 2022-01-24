March, a new CW documentary series that looks at the marching band at Prairie View A&M, will premiere on Monday night on The CW.

Described as similar to the Netflix series Cheer, the show centers on Prairie View's The Marching Storm band and begins with the band preparing for homecoming in the Fall of 2021, shortly after the students had returned to campus after COVID had canceled the end of the previous semester.

Among the students who are profiled on this new show are Kaylan, the captain of the school's dance team, and Cardavion and Martayvia, who are kicked out of the band for fighting.

The show documents all the emotions that run behind the scenes of marching band and the pressure that the 300-plus person Prairie View band has to deal with, from academic struggles to in-fighting.

Prairie View A&M is an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) founded in 1876 and located in Prairie View, Texas, approximately 50 miles northwest of Houston.

