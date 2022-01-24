Skip to main content

How to Watch March Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A new documentary series about HBCU marching bands will premiere on Monday night.

March, a new CW documentary series that looks at the marching band at Prairie View A&M, will premiere on Monday night on The CW.

How to Watch March Series Premiere Today

Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: The CW

Live Stream: You can stream March Series Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Described as similar to the Netflix series Cheer, the show centers on Prairie View's The Marching Storm band and begins with the band preparing for homecoming in the Fall of 2021, shortly after the students had returned to campus after COVID had canceled the end of the previous semester.

Among the students who are profiled on this new show are Kaylan, the captain of the school's dance team, and Cardavion and Martayvia, who are kicked out of the band for fighting.

The show documents all the emotions that run behind the scenes of marching band and the pressure that the 300-plus person Prairie View band has to deal with, from academic struggles to in-fighting.

Prairie View A&M is an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) founded in 1876 and located in Prairie View, Texas, approximately 50 miles northwest of Houston.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
24
2022

March Series Premiere

TV CHANNEL: The CW
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with right wing Reilly Smith (19) and center William Karlsson (71) after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

58 seconds ago
Jan 13, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

58 seconds ago
Jan 22, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) prepares to make a save on Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

58 seconds ago
Jan 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Craig Smith (12) (middle) celebrates his goal with center Patrice Bergeron (37) left wing Brad Marchand (63) defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (58) during the first period against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

58 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) celebrates after a goal in the second period of the game against the New York Rangers at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

58 seconds ago
Jan 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) celebrates after a 7-3 victory against the Arizona Coyotes at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

58 seconds ago
Jan 20, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) celebrates his goal with center Joe Pavelski (16) and center Tyler Seguin (91) during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

58 seconds ago
Jan 23, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Jon Gillies (32) makes a save on Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

58 seconds ago
Jan 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) drives as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bulls vs. Thunder

58 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy