Skip to main content

How to Watch Married to Real Estate Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This new series, which premieres on Thursday, is everything you'd expect from a HGTV show, but still has twists and turns that leave you wanting more.

The husband and wife duo of Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson get clients into the dream neighborhood they never thought they could afford. By using their unparalleled real estate expertise, they'll make smart purchases and even smarter renovations while managing their busy family.

How to Watch Married to Real Estate Series Premiere Today:

Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: HGTV 

Live stream Married to Real Estate Series Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

"Married to Real Estate" strikes a balance between the business side of renovations and giving viewers a peek into their personal life.

The series premiere features first-time buyers who are obsessed with getting a midcentury home in the perfect Atlanta suburb. However, they are running out of options and time. Sherrod and Jackson find an incredibly dated property to renovate into the vintage dream home they have their hearts set on.

Sherrod is a powerhouse real estate broker and designer best known from the popular HGTV series "Property Virgins" and "Flipping Virgins". Jackson is an esteemed builder, which makes these two the perfect match for the show. 

Fans of the couple have already seen them as guest judges on HGTV's hit home renovation competition series "Rock the Block". 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Married to Real Estate

TV CHANNEL: HGTV
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 10, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) looks to take a shot on goal during the second period against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) skates against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring the game winning goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

4 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck against Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a rebound in front of New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a rebound in front of New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

4 minutes ago
Grand Canyon
College Basketball

How to Watch Abilene Christian at Grand Canyon

4 minutes ago
TENNESSEE VOLUINTEERS
College Basketball

How to Watch Tennessee at Vanderbilt

4 minutes ago
Nov 23, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) moves to shoot the ball while Jackson State Tigers forward Isaiah Williams (13) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana at Iowa

4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy