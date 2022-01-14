This new series, which premieres on Thursday, is everything you'd expect from a HGTV show, but still has twists and turns that leave you wanting more.

The husband and wife duo of Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson get clients into the dream neighborhood they never thought they could afford. By using their unparalleled real estate expertise, they'll make smart purchases and even smarter renovations while managing their busy family.

How to Watch Married to Real Estate Series Premiere Today:

Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: HGTV

"Married to Real Estate" strikes a balance between the business side of renovations and giving viewers a peek into their personal life.

The series premiere features first-time buyers who are obsessed with getting a midcentury home in the perfect Atlanta suburb. However, they are running out of options and time. Sherrod and Jackson find an incredibly dated property to renovate into the vintage dream home they have their hearts set on.

Sherrod is a powerhouse real estate broker and designer best known from the popular HGTV series "Property Virgins" and "Flipping Virgins". Jackson is an esteemed builder, which makes these two the perfect match for the show.

Fans of the couple have already seen them as guest judges on HGTV's hit home renovation competition series "Rock the Block".

