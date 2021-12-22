Get into the holiday spirit with The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong special.

The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong follows the finale of the show's sixth season, which aired on Dec. 15. Expect to see fan favorites performing holiday songs and show tunes.

How to Watch The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong Today:

Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Fan favorite contestants get into the Holiday spirit with a Christmas Singalong! This two-hour special features never-before-seen holiday performances, laugh-out-loud bloopers and exciting behind the scenes footage for fans to enjoy.

Singer/songwriter Jewel was unmasked as the Season 6 winner of “The Masked Singer,” having wowed the show’s panelists and fans while disguised as the Queen of Hearts. Jewel beat out runner-up Todrick Hall, who was unmasked as the Bull.

The Season 6 contestants boasted a combined 85 Grammy nominations and 27 wins, three Academy Award nominations, 12 Emmy nominations, two Super Bowl appearances and two Lifetime Achievement awards.

