Get ready to see some amazing kids make some amazing food when season eight of "Master Chef Junior" premieres on Thursday.

Children ages eight to 13-years-old display their culinary genius and love for food through exciting culinary contests in front of some of the most famous chefs and food critics in the world.

How to Watch MasterChef Junior Season 8 Premiere Today:

Date: March 17, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream MasterChef Junior Season 8 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Just like its parent show MasterChef, four different challenges have been featured on the show. The five challenges include a skills test, mystery box, elimination test, team challenge and pressure test.

Once the competition gets to the final stage with two or three competitors, the finalists will compete against each other in a three-course cook-off. All courses of the meal are judged and an overall winner is crowned.

The winner of each season wins $100,000, the MasterChef Junior trophy and the title of MasterChef Junior. Some seasons have also added other prizes.

The show premiered on Sept. 27, 2013. It is based on the format of the British series Junior MasterChef.

Get ready to be amazed by these young culinary superstars.

Regional restrictions may apply.