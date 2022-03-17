Skip to main content

How to Watch MasterChef Junior Season 8 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Get ready to see some amazing kids make some amazing food when season eight of "Master Chef Junior" premieres on Thursday.

Children ages eight to 13-years-old display their culinary genius and love for food through exciting culinary contests in front of some of the most famous chefs and food critics in the world. 

How to Watch MasterChef Junior Season 8 Premiere Today:

Date: March 17, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream MasterChef Junior Season 8 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Just like its parent show MasterChef, four different challenges have been featured on the show. The five challenges include a skills test, mystery box, elimination test, team challenge and pressure test. 

Once the competition gets to the final stage with two or three competitors, the finalists will compete against each other in a three-course cook-off. All courses of the meal are judged and an overall winner is crowned. 

The winner of each season wins $100,000, the MasterChef Junior trophy and the title of MasterChef Junior. Some seasons have also added other prizes.

Just like its parent show MasterChef, the following challenges have all been regularly featured on the show:

The show premiered on Sept. 27, 2013. It is based on the format of the British series Junior MasterChef.

Get ready to be amazed by these young culinary superstars. 

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

March
17
2022

MasterChef Junior Season 8 Premiere

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17903309
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Blues

By Evan Massey49 seconds ago
USATSI_17837036
Lacrosse

How to Watch Louisville at Duke in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar49 seconds ago
91-NHplbSoL._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch MasterChef Junior Season 8 Premiere

By Quinn Roberts49 seconds ago
USATSI_17914099
High School Basketball

How to Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, Third Quarterfinal: Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. Stanley High Schoo

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
USATSI_17912622
High School Basketball

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 4 Tournament, First Semifinal: Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. Cameron

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Atlantic City, NJ, USA; St. Peter's Peacocks forward KC Ndefo (11) celebrates the championship at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kentucky vs. Saint Peter's: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Atlantic City, NJ, USA; St. Peter's Peacocks forward KC Ndefo (11) celebrates the championship at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Saint Peter's vs. Kentucky: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
USATSI_17903732
NHL

How to Watch Predators at Flyers

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
USATSI_17903269
NHL

How to Watch Islanders at Rangers

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy