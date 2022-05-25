How to Watch MasterChef Season 12 Premiere

MasterChef is back for the 12th season with host Gordon Ramsey along with judges Christina Tosi, Graham Elliot and Joe Bastianich. The hit cooking competition show has been a showcase for great chefs as they try to make a name for themselves on national television with one of the most famous celebrity chefs bringing the heat in the kitchen in Ramsey.

How to Watch MasterChef Premiere today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Watch MasterChef Premiere online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Season 12 of MasterChef premieres today on FOX with host Ramsey with a new slate of chefs competing to win this season:

This season is being labeled as Back to Win as the show was renewed for the 12th season after a more gimmick style 11th season back in 2021.

The format of the show focuses on different competitions to test the chefs in their overall cooking ability. They start with a skills test using a particular cooking style or technique that can play to their strengths, or test the chefs in competition.

Then it shifts to the mystery box, which is what it sounds like — a box of mystery ingredients then a recipe is given to them to cook before the elimination test where the chefs are judged based on the taste and appearance of their dishes.

There is also an opportunity for collaboration in the team-up test before the pressure test, which also leads to elimination.

Who will step up and win the 12th season of MasterChef: Back to Win with chef Ramsey and the judges?

Regional restrictions may apply.