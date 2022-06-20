The series premiere of 'Mathis Family Matters' is tonight on E! with a reality show following around Greg Mathis and family.

Greg Mathis is a former Michigan 36th District Court judge, a television court show arbitrator, author and a television producer. Since 1999, Mathis has presided over Daytime Emmy-winning reality courtroom show Judge Mathis. Now, he's premiering on a new show, Mathis Family Matters, which stars Mathis as the paternal head of household along with his family and their various loved ones.

How to Watch Mathis Family Matters Series Premiere Today:

Date: June 19, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: E!

Mathis holds the record for the longest-running daytime show hosted by an African American male, Judge Mathis. The docu-series Mathis Family Matters shows Mathis in a different light. While he's a boss in the courtroom, at home he's often overruled by the rest of the family particularly Linda Mathis, his wife.

On the series premiere, siblings Jade, Greg Jr., Camara and Amir head out for a night on the town while Greg and Linda take on babysitting responsibilities of their grandkids.

Don't miss the premiere of the brand new show, Mathis Family Matters, tonight at 10:00 p.m. ET on E!

