Mecum Live Auctions stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Mecum Live Auctions: Indianapolis finishes out the final four days between today and Saturday.

So far this week, the Mecum Live Auction from Indianapolis, Indiana, has seen significant sales and artists with their road art, cars and collector cars on display. The auction continues today with more cars and collector cars, as the first few days of the live auction are dedicated to road art and other forms of art. This event will be on the MotorTrend channel for the next four days.

How to Watch Mecum Live Auctions: Indianapolis Premiere today:

Game Date: May 18-21, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: MotorTrend

Watch Mecum Live Auctions: Indianapolis Premiere online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Mecum Live Auctions: Indianapolis continues today through Saturday with some of the most excellent cars on display and for sale.

This is an annual event from the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, first starting back in 2006 and continuing for the 17th year. Overall this is the 35th version of the live auction, as it took place in Illinois beginning in 1988 before moving over to the new location.

People can make bids live in person, soaking in the experience with the community, but also with phone and internet bidding available.

Throughout the week, there are over 20,000 items up for bidding from cars, custom, classic and everything in-between, as well as art and other car-related items for every collector and car lover.

This event will air live, then re-air throughout the days at multiple times to give viewers and car lovers more chances to see the great cars, art, and bids.

Regional restrictions may apply.