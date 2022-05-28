Skip to main content

How to Watch Memorial Day Action Movie Marathon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The SYFY channel brings the boom this weekend with the Memorial Day Action Movie Marathon over the next three days.

With families getting together, barbecuing and enjoying the long holiday weekend, the SYFY channel has set up a slate of movies for their Memorial Day Action Movie Marathon. The action starts on Saturday afternoon, then continues through Sunday and into Memorial Day itself with zombies, asteroids, yippee ki-yay and more throughout this marathon starting today.

How to Watch Memorial Day Action Movie Marathon today:

Game Date: May 28-30, 2022

Game Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

TV: SYFY

Watch Memorial Day Action Movie Marathon online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The action movie marathon starts off with a quartet of adventures with John McClain movies in Die Hard 1-4:

The marathon starts with the best action series about an “everyman” doing everything he can to stop terrorists and more with Die Hard 1-4. The most recent Die Hard is not in this marathon today.

In the first Die Hard, John McClane looks to save his marriage and family, but then finds himself in Nakatomi Plaza in a scenario where he has to save everyone.

The next movies in the series see McClane’s bad luck when traveling around the holidays with Washington Dulles International Airport being taken over by mercenaries, then the brother of Hans Gruber from the first movie becomes the villain with the fourth movie takes place around Independence Day with trying to stop a cyber-terrorist.

If that was not enough Bruce Willis for you, strap onto your favorite rocket and head to space for some dripping in Armageddon.

The marathon continues with Immortals, Minority Report and Hunter Killer before another run from a franchise.

Zombies take over with Resident Evil Afterlife and Retribution (five and six) in Racoon City as Alice and her crew try to defeat the Umbrella Corporation.

The final movie in the marathon is Hotel Artemis, a smaller underrated action movie with Dave Bautista, Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown and a fun cast as a group of bank robbers try to survive the aftermath.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Memorial Day Action Movie Marathon

TV CHANNEL: SYFY
Time
2:15
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
SYFY
entertainment

How to Watch Memorial Day Action Movie Marathon

