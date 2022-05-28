The Freeform channel is showcasing a family-friendly Memorial Day Funday Weekend Marathon for the next three days.

Memorial Day weekend usually means a lot of time with the family, swimming and spending time together. The Freeform channel has a great family-themed marathon set for the weekend starting on Saturday morning and sprawling through Memorial Day with great movies for everyone in the Memorial Day Funday Weekend Movie Marathon.

How to Watch Memorial Day Funday Weekend Movie Marathon today:

Game Date: May 28-30, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: Freeform

The marathon starts with Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who to kick off a fun weekend with great family movies all day:

The marathon kicks off in the morning with Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (animated) to get the weekend started with a movie about family and community.

From there a trilogy about a group of zoo animal friends that decide to explore the real world takes over with Madagascar, Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa and Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted.

The marathon goes live-action with Peter Rabbit as James Cordon plays the titular character.

Disney then gets their say in the day with the hit family movie Wreck-It Ralph and its sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet followed by Lilo & Stitch, Pocahontas, The Jungle Book (2016), Zootopia and The Lion King (1994).

The marathon wraps up with two oddball family movies in the animated animal musical competition movie Sing and the Robin Williams family dramedy, Mrs. Doubtfire.

There is a little bit of everything for the family with ‘older” movies for the parents, some live-action, a lot of animation and great stories of family from start to finish over Memorial Day Weekend.

