A very different side of one of the most fun cities in the world is on display with Miami Wild today by The Smithsonian.

For decades and decades there has been a great migration to South Florida and to Miami specifically as the weather, vibe and overall atmosphere is more conducive for many compared to the colder climates. It is the same for people as it is for animals as the wildlife has been making its way to South Beach to add new and exptic animals while also building on the migrants from decades past. The Smithsonian channel with Terra Mater Studios presents Miami Wild today.

How to Watch Miami Wild Special today:

Game Date: May 18, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Smithsonian

Watch Miami Wild Special online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The wild animals and life outside of the beaches and parties is what Miami Wild focuses on in this documentary:

Exotic sea life and birds have been the staple of iconography and photos for Miami over the years as the peninsula state holds the right climate and environment for these animals as they make their homes there.

It has also become a great location for raccoons, insects and other types of life over the years.

The Indian peafowl has become one of the staples of Miami. Often confused with a peacock, which is the male bird, the Indian peafowl is the female and has migrated to Miami over the years in large numbers, reproducing and making it their home.

A breed of African monkey, the vervet monkeys have also made an appearance in Miami and when the sun goes down and the parties start, the bats come out to take over the night.

Maybe Batman should make his way to South Beach and leave Gotham, he could use a vacation.

