Get ready for a fun night full of laughs when singer Miley Cyrus hosts a New Year's Eve bash on NBC with comedian Pete Davidson.

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are ringing in 2022 together for NBC’s special. Both appeared on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon", with Miley expressing how excited she was for the special and collaboration.

How to Watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson Today:

Date: Dec. 31, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The special, produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, will also include a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances. The event will take place in Miami.

An eclectic mix of performers are scheduled, including: Saweetie, Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jack Harlow, Anitta and 24KGoldn. Cyrus' younger sister Noah Cyrus is also expected to perform.

Cyrus revealed to Jimmy Fallon that she oversaw the variety show’s musical lineup.

Cyrus's party will replace NBC's usual New Year's celebration hosted by Carson Daly. The last time Daly hosted the event was in 2019 before COVID-19 forced NBC to cancel last year's show.

Regional restrictions may apply.