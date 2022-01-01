Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Get ready for a fun night full of laughs when singer Miley Cyrus hosts a New Year's Eve bash on NBC with comedian Pete Davidson.
    Author:

    Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are ringing in 2022 together for NBC’s special. Both appeared on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon", with Miley expressing how excited she was for the special and collaboration.

    How to Watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson Today:

    Date: Dec. 31, 2021

    Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC

    Live stream Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The special, produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, will also include a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances. The event will take place in Miami. 

    An eclectic mix of performers are scheduled, including: Saweetie, Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jack Harlow, Anitta and 24KGoldn. Cyrus' younger sister Noah Cyrus is also expected to perform.

    Cyrus revealed to Jimmy Fallon that she oversaw the variety show’s musical lineup.

    Cyrus's party will replace NBC's usual New Year's celebration hosted by Carson Daly. The last time Daly hosted the event was in 2019 before COVID-19 forced NBC to cancel last year's show. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    washington state women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch California at Washington State in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    miley-cyrus-pete-davidson-NBC-new-years-eve-2022-special-H-PUBLICITY-MAIN-2021
    entertainment

    How to Watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson

    2 minutes ago
    download
    entertainment

    How to Watch A Haunting

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    20 minutes ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives for the basket between Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and guard George Hill (3) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    21 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) attempts a three point shot over Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    22 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) dribbles around New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    23 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) shoots the ball as Pepperdine Waves center Victor Ohia Obioha (34) defends during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    23 minutes ago
    Mar 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Jordan Schakel (20) dribbles the ball while defended by Nevada Wolf Pack guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Nevada vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    24 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy