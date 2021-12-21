Skip to main content
    How to Watch 'Miracles Across 125th Street': Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nick Cannon stars in VH1's new holiday movie 'Miracles Across 125th Street.'
    Author:

    VH1's #NaughtyOrNice programming block continues with the release of a new movie on Monday night, Miracles Across 125th Street. The film is produced by—and stars—Nick Cannon.

    How to Watch Miracles Across 125th Street Today

    Date: Dec. 20, 2021

    Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: VH1

    Live Stream: You can stream Miracles Across 125th Street on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Joining Cannon in the movie are Lil' Kim, DC Young Fly, Chrisette Michele and Teyana Taylor.

    The official description of the movie describes it as a movie that "follows a Harlem rapper who wants to confront his past on Christmas Eve by returning to his family's church after battling drug addiction."

    While Cannon has served as a producer on numerous television shows, this is just the second time since 2016 that he's served as executive producer on a movie.

    Rapper Lil' Kim is making her first film appearance since 2008's Superhero Movie.

    VH1 also released a soundtrack for the film. In addition to stars of the film like Cannon and Lil Kim, the soundtrack features Fred Hammond, Kierra Sheard, Morris Day and Jim Jones.

