USA Network is bringing back Miz and Mrs for the third season on Monday night.

How to Watch: Miz and Mrs Season Three Premiere Today:

Date: June 6, 2022

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

The two let cameras follow them in their daily life as they try and navigate their work schedules and two daughters.

The Miz is a professional wrestler for WWE and is quite the personality. His hijinks are caught on camera as he tries to juggle his life with that of his wife and still be a great dad.

In the first episode of the season, The Miz gets a surprise offer to join the cast of Dancing with the Stars, an opportunity he isn’t sure he’s comfortable tackling.

Meanwhile, Maryse deals with the aftermath of ousting her mother, Marjo, from their home. Despite these complications, the power couple has proven over the years just how much they can accomplish at each other’s side. With their family growing larger, the Mizanin's can only grow closer.

If you love reality tv and love to laugh then this is the show for you. Expect Mike to do some crazy things.

