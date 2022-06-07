Skip to main content

How to Watch Miz and Mrs Season Three Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

USA Network is bringing back Miz and Mrs for the third season on Monday night.

Mike "The Miz" is back with his wife Maryse on Monday night in third season premiere of their show Miz and Mrs.

How to Watch: Miz and Mrs Season Three Premiere Today:

Date: June 6, 2022

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Live Stream Miz and Mrs Season Three Premiere on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

The two let cameras follow them in their daily life as they try and navigate their work schedules and two daughters.

The Miz is a professional wrestler for WWE and is quite the personality. His hijinks are caught on camera as he tries to juggle his life with that of his wife and still be a great dad.

In the first episode of the season, The Miz gets a surprise offer to join the cast of Dancing with the Stars, an opportunity he isn’t sure he’s comfortable tackling. 

Meanwhile, Maryse deals with the aftermath of ousting her mother, Marjo, from their home. Despite these complications, the power couple has proven over the years just how much they can accomplish at each other’s side. With their family growing larger, the Mizanin's can only grow closer.

If you love reality tv and love to laugh then this is the show for you. Expect Mike to do some crazy things.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
6
2022

Miz and Mrs Season Three Premiere

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

wwe-the-miz-and-mrs-season-three
entertainment

How to Watch Miz and Mrs Season Three Premiere

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jun 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and center Steven Stamkos (91) after scoring a goal against the New York Rangers during the third period of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) and third baseman Eduardo Escobar (10) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) react in the second quarter during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
STANFORD BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Texas State vs. Stanford

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
seeking-sister-wife-season-4-release-date
entertainment

How to Watch Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Premiere

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
May 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Padres

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
kike-hernandez-red-sox
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Angels

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) react after a play as Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) assist in the second half during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy