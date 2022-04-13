Skip to main content

How to Watch Moonshiners: American Spirit Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Get ready for exciting new adventures full of plenty of libations when this new series premiere on Wednesday.

Hosts Tim and Howard are on a mission to keep American spirits alive. It doesn't matter how far or how small, this series premiere will have plenty of exciting moments.

How to Watch Moonshiners: American Spirit Series Premiere Today:

Date: April 13, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Discovery Channel

Live stream Moonshiners: American Spirit Series Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The two hosts travel across the United States to rediscover legendary liquors. They also partner up with Tickle to rebuild ancient pot stills and recreate secret mash bills in a bold attempt to taste American spirits that would otherwise be lost to history. 

Each week’s episode will focus on a single libation — from Benjamin Franklin’s liquor in Philly to Franklin Roosevelt’s secret moonshine in Georgia. Join Tim, Howard, and Tickle as they learn about the origins of each spirit and its place in the history books.

This is a spinoff series from "New Moonshiners" and "Master Distiller".

"Moonshiners: American Spirit" is produced for Discovery Channel by Magilla Entertainment. The executive producers for Magilla are Matthew Ostrom, Laura Palumbo Johnson, Jason Fox, Eric Duncan and Kevin Allgood. For Discovery Channel, the executive producer is Bill Howard. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

