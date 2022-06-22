Skip to main content

How to Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The third and final season of Motherland: Fort Salem premieres on Tuesday with the conclusion of the witch's story.

The conclusion to the hit Freeform show Motherland: Fort Salem premieres on Tuesday as the final adventure for Raelle Collar, Tally Craven and Abigail Bellweather has them trying to evade the law and their enemies. 

The trio of witches who were conscripted to the US Army are now on the run and their fate lies in their hands as they try to clear their names, survive and prevent an all out war in their world.

How to Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Premiere Today:

Date: June 21, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Freeform

Live stream Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The final season of Motherland: Fort Salem sees the three witches on the run as they were outed and made fugitives.

In the show Taylor Hickson stars as Collar, a witch from a mining family that enlists in Fort Salem. Her mother was killed in combat and her father is a civilian which made Collar’s decision polarizing in their family.

Amalia Holm co-stars as Ramshorn, who initially has a very mysterious past before her surname is revealed and her family past, which included her parents both being executed as army dodgers, sets up her journey.

Jessica Sutton is a very enthusiastic member of the army despite her mothers opposition and joins by her own volition.

This series' executive producers are Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, the comedy duo known for hit movies Anchorman, Step Brothers and Talladega Nights.

Regional restrictions may apply.

