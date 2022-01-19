Like cars? Like MythBuster? Then tune in for Motor MythBusters on Tuesday night.

While it was previously available to stream via the MotorTrend app, Tuesday marks the television debut of a new series, Motor MythBusters, which takes the original premise of MythBusters and applies it to cars.

How to Watch Motor MythBusters Series Premiere Today

Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: MotorTrend

The series is hosted by Tory Belleci from MythBusters, as well as automotive technician Faye Hadley and race car driver and car builder Bisi Ezerioha.

The first episode of the show is "Poor Man's Turbo." The episode will feature the trio trying to prove — or disprove — the idea that a pop-tab from a soda can and a length of wire can increase turbocharger boost pressure.

The myth is most notable for its appearance in the Fast and the Furious franchise, where Vin Diesel's character uses a Coke pull tab to give his engine a power boost.

The trio of MythBusters will build their own junker car, trying to get as close to the movie version of the vehicle that Diesel used as possible to see if this myth actually has some truth to it, or if it will be busted.

