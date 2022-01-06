The series premiere on Wednesday of Moving For Love will follow the experiences of long distance couples as they search for their first home together.

Emotions will run high in each of the episodes as prospective homebuyers consider affordability, proximity to family and friends, job opportunities and a vision for their future together.

To make things even more interesting, the couples will each select opposing locations, forcing the other to bridge the geographical gap.

How to Watch Moving for Love Series Premiere Today:

Date: Jan. 5, 2021

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: HGTV

In the premiere episode, Nicky wants boyfriend Courtney to join her in Hawaii to bask in the sun soaked, laid-back lifestyle the Islands can offer, but he thinks they can get more bang for their buck surrounded by the mountainous terrain of Colorado.

Meanwhile, Carissa has found her dream job in the small town of Sidney, Ohio, but boyfriend Mason wants her back where they met in Rapid City, South Dakota. Will a major geographic shift make love work?

