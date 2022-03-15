Skip to main content

How to Watch Mr. Mayor Season 2 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second season of Mr. Mayor premieres on Tuesday.

NBC's Mr. Mayor returns on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET with the premiere episode of the show's second season.

How to Watch Mr. Mayor Season 2 Premiere Today

Date: March 15, 2022

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: You can stream Mr. Mayor Season 2 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mr. Mayor stars Ted Danson as Neil Bremer, a retired ad executive who becomes the mayor of Los Angeles. Holly Hunter plays Arpi Meskimen, Bremer's deputy mayor who initially butts heads with him over their very different governing styles.

Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kennedy and Bobby Moynihan also appear in main roles on the show.

Tuesday's episode is "Move Fast and Break Things." The network's description of the show is that "Neil is excited to work with his new innovation team but gets sidetracked when he has to take Orly to the DMV for her permit test; Tommy and Mikaela become concerned about the I-Team's new presence and fight to keep Jayden off the chopping block."

Mr. Mayor was created by Robert Carlock and Tina Fey. It is the second show thta the duo created together, with the other being Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

Mr. Mayor Season 2 Premiere

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) defenseman Mike Reilly (6) celebrate with right wing David Pastrnak (88) after Pastrnak scored a goal during the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Blackhawks

By Justin Carter3 minutes ago
Mr Mayor
entertainment

How to Watch Mr. Mayor Season 2 Premiere

By Justin Carter3 minutes ago
soccer fans
Copa Sudamericana

How to Watch FBC Melgar vs. Cienciano

By Rafael Urbina13 minutes ago
Barcelona Copa Libertadores
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Barcelona vs. América FC (MG)

By Rafael Urbina13 minutes ago
Feb 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) controls the puck as center William Karlsson (71) skates by during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Jets

By Evan Massey33 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) and center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Predators

By Justin Carter33 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans

By Kristofer Habbas33 minutes ago
The Bachelor
entertainment

How to Watch The Bachelor Season 26 Finale Part 2

By Justin Carter33 minutes ago
PBA Bowling
PBA Bowling

How to Watch WSOB Scorpion Championship Finals

By Justin Carter33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy