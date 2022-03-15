The second season of Mr. Mayor premieres on Tuesday.

NBC's Mr. Mayor returns on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET with the premiere episode of the show's second season.

How to Watch Mr. Mayor Season 2 Premiere Today

Date: March 15, 2022

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: You can stream Mr. Mayor Season 2 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mr. Mayor stars Ted Danson as Neil Bremer, a retired ad executive who becomes the mayor of Los Angeles. Holly Hunter plays Arpi Meskimen, Bremer's deputy mayor who initially butts heads with him over their very different governing styles.

Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kennedy and Bobby Moynihan also appear in main roles on the show.

Tuesday's episode is "Move Fast and Break Things." The network's description of the show is that "Neil is excited to work with his new innovation team but gets sidetracked when he has to take Orly to the DMV for her permit test; Tommy and Mikaela become concerned about the I-Team's new presence and fight to keep Jayden off the chopping block."

Mr. Mayor was created by Robert Carlock and Tina Fey. It is the second show thta the duo created together, with the other being Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Regional restrictions may apply.