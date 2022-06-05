Skip to main content

How to Watch MTV Movie & TV Awards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will focus on fun and celebrate movies and TV on Sunday.

Vanessa Hudgens hosts the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday on MTV with special lifetime awards and moments planned throughout the taping. This year, Jennifer Lopez is receiving the Generation Award, while Jack Black will receive the Comedic Genius Award. The awards show also has nominees for best kiss, fight, villain, moment and many others.

How to Watch MTV Movie & TV Awards Today:

Date: June 5, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: MTV

Live Stream MTV Movie & TV Awards on fuboTV: Get access now!

Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens is set to host the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The big awards this year have six nominees for both the Best Movie and Best Show categories.

Dune, Scream (2022), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Adam Project and The Batman are all up for the Best Movie award.

Looking back at the Academy Awards, Dune is the only movie to get a Best Picture nomination, with the two Marvel movies both getting nods for Best Visual Effects. Scream (2022), The Adam Project and The Batman were both not eligible for the 2022 Academy Awards due to their release dates coming in 2022.

In Best Show, Euphoria, Inventing Anna, Loki, Squid Game, Ted Lasso and Yellowstone are all up for the big award.

One of the ways the MTV Movie & TV Awards tries to stand out is with the fun of the categories.

They also award Best Hero, Best Villain, Best Kiss, Best Comedic Performance, Best Fight, Breakthrough Performance, Most Frightened Performance and Here for the Hookup.

