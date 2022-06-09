Skip to main content

How to Watch MTV Unplugged: Twenty One Pilots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Watch Twenty One Pilots on Thursday on MTV's Unplugged in a way the band has not been showcased before.

MTV's Unplugged will showcase Twenty One Pilots on Thursday. The show first debuted in 1989 and has highlighted some of the most popular artists in music. From Paul McCartney to Lady Gaga and everyone in between, MTV has stuck to its roots with this series. 

How to Watch MTV Unplugged: Twenty One Pilots Today:

Date: June 9, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MTV

Live Stream MTV Unplugged: Twenty One Pilots on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The show usually shows the musicians playing a live concert, with the acts often turning acoustic for the session. During the 1990s, many of the artists who have earned a coveted spot in the lineup have gone on to release the live, acoustic recording of the show as an album. 

Twenty One Pilots will play many songs from its upcoming "The Icy Tour", which will debut in the Netherlands beginning June 17. The North America tour will begin in August. 

Oftentimes, hip hop and rap artists are not known for their range outside of the lyrical genius they bring to the recording studio. Unplugged offers just that with these artists highlighting their vocals instead of just focusing on the lyrics. This is the perfect opportunity for an alternative group like Twenty One Pilots to show off its talents on the live stage.

Tune in tonight to get a preview of what their upcoming tour may be like.

Regional restrictions may apply.

