Murder in the Heartland is back with the second episode of season four on Monday night.

Murder in the Heartland has been a hit on ID Discovery with season four getting underway.

How to Watch Murder in the Heartland S4E2 Today:

Date: May 2, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ID

Live Stream Murder in the Heartland S4E2 on fuboTV Today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Murder in the Heartland is a show that explores actual murders that happen in the Midwest. It includes interviews with family and friends along with how investigators solve the crime. It also includes reenactments to give a clearer picture of what happened.

The second episode explores the murder of a model in an Illinois community. Sarah Washington, a 25-year-old aspiring model from Kankakee, was brutally shot dead in her apartment in June 2014.

The series has had six episodes per season and has been a captivating watch for those interested in the workings of murder investigations.

The United States has long been fascinated by heinous crimes and this show is another one that has been a big hit among viewers.

ID Discovery does a great job of getting deep into the story of each murder and how it is solved or remains a mystery.

Regional restrictions may apply.