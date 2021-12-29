The fourth season of 'Murder in the Heartland' premieres with "To Kill a Cowboy."

The fourth season of ID's Murder in the Heartland will premiere Tuesday night with an episode titled "To Kill a Cowboy."

How to Watch Murder in the Heartland Season 4 Premiere Today

Date: Dec. 28, 2021

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ID

Tuesday's episode focuses on the 2013 killing of 78-year-old saddle maker Darole Carpenter in Emmett, Idaho. The episode will uncover a trail of lies and betrayal that led to Carpenter's death.

Murder in the Heartland is an Investigation Discovery show that details crimes that have taken place in Middle America, showing towns that have been ripped apart by these murders. The show interviews residents of the town to create a full picture of how these harrowing crimes have changed the fabric of these communities.

Previous episodes have dealt with murders across the Midwest, from Marshall Dent's death in Shawnee, Okla., to Bo Kirk's disappearance in Post Falls, Idaho.

