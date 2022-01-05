A new ID series looks at tragic crimes that have impacted high school football players and the communities around those players.

In Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, Investigation Discovery looks at crimes that involve high school football and have rocked small communities across the country.

How to Watch Murder Under the Friday Night Lights Premiere:

Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ID

Watch Murder Under the Friday Night Lights Premiere online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tuesday's premiere episode is "The Cheerleader Murder," which focuses on a small Texas town where a serial rapist is stalking and attacking high school cheerleaders before eventually murdering one of them.

Future episodes will focus on other communities across the country, looking at tragic crimes that have impacted these places.

Of the series, Discovery's president of Crime and Investigation Content Jason Sarlanis said "high school football is a bedrock of small town America where the hometown team is often the centerpiece of the local community. But sadly these local traditions can come with an unexpected dark side as the cases in Murder Under the Friday Night Lights show."

The first episode of the six-episode season will air on Investigation Discovery this Tuesday, beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.