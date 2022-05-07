Murdered by Morning stream: Watch online, TV channel

Murdered by Morning returns for season two on Saturday night on the Oxygen Channel at 11 pm EST.

Murdered by Morning is an original series from the Oxygen channel that examines true stories of victims who had an unexpected night out and died by the morning.

How to Watch: Murdered by Morning Season Two Premiere Today:

Date: May 7, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Oxygen

It is another excellent crime show that gets first-hand accounts of the people involved and eventually shows how the murderer was caught and put behind bars.

From ET.com's description of the show: "From a girls’ night gone bad to an overnight shift at a local toy store that has an unexpected twist, Murdered by Morning shows how an ordinary evening can quickly turn into a living nightmare. The episodes offer a thorough examination of each case, taking it step-by-step as the series comes through numerous suspects until it finds the killer."

The first season went ten episodes and it returns with ten more starting on Saturday night.

"In the first episode of the season, a deadly apartment fire breaks out under mysterious circumstances; investigators sift through the rubble to uncover the events leading to the disaster. According to oxygen.com, they quickly discover that this fire was no accident and race against the clock to put a killer behind bars," according to oxygen.com.

This first season was a hit and the second season should be just as good. You can check it all out on the Oxygen channel when it debuts Saturday night.

