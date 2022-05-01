Skip to main content

How to Watch Naked and Afraid XL: Next Level: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Naked and Afraid XL returns to Discovery on Sunday night with 12 rookies and veterans taking on the Peruvian Amazon.

Season 8 of Naked and Afraid XL will kick off this evening with 12 new contestants taking on the Peruvian Amazon and all it has to offer. 

How to Watch Naked and Afraid XL: Next Level Today:

Date: May 1, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

Live Stream Naked and Afraid XL: Next Level Special on fuboTV Today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Naked and Afraid XL follows a group of survivalists who are sent into the wild with no food, no clothes and no water. They are given just a few primitive tools to replicate what their ancestors had to use and must survive for 40 days until they either make it to the extraction location or tap out. They need to hunt and gather any materials and food they need to make it 40 days in extreme conditions. 

In tonight's episode, 12 survivalists will begin to take on some of the Amazon's deadliest inhabitants in piranhas, the famous venomous fer de lance and even poisonous vegetation. The rough conditions and stress will find four contestants leaving in just the first four days. The XL rookies will be attempting to make it 40 days while the XL veterans will try to stick it out for 60 days.

How many contestants will make it out this season?

