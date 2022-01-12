The newest DC Comics television series on The CW, Naomi, premieres on Tuesday.

How to Watch Naomi Series Premiere Today

Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: The CW

You can stream Naomi Series Premiere on fuboTV.

Developed by Ava DuVernay and based off of Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker's comic series Naomi, the show stars Kaci Walfall in the titular role.

The Naomi character is a member of Young Justice in the comic books and has the ability to fire energy blasts from her hands. The unknown energy inside her body also allows her to fly and to instantly manifest her costume on.

The pilot episode of Naomi was written by DuVernay, who is best known for bring the first Black woman to be nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Director for her film Selma. DuVernay was originally set to direct a New Gods film as part of the DC Extended Universe, but the film fell through.

Other members of the cast include Barry Watson, Stephanie March, Mouzam Makkar and Mary-Charles Jones. Amanda Marsalis directs the pilot episode.

