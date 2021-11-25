Skip to main content
    November 25, 2021
    How to Watch National Dog Show: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Watch 600 dogs compete for Best in Show at this year's National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day.
    This year's National Dog Show looks different than usual, as COVID protocols have led to a smaller field of dogs than usual, down to 600 from the usual field of 2,000 dogs.

    Game Date: Nov. 25, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC

    Live stream the National Dog Show on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    NBC will televise the National Dog Show for the 20th year in a row, continuing what has become a Thanksgiving tradition.

    NBC will air the group winners and the Best in Show judging on Thursday following the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.

    This season will see the debut of a new breed at the National Sog show, as the Biewer Terrier breed, part of the Toy Group, will complete for the first time. 

    The dogs will all compete in one of seven groups, with the winner of each group advancing to compete for Best in Show. Those groups are herding, hound, non-sporting, sporting, terrier, toy and working.

    Last year, a three-year-old Scottish Deerhound, Claire, was the Best in Show winner. No breed has won Best in Show in consecutive years since the Wire Fox Terrier breed won in 2011 and 2012. That was the only instance since NBC took over coverage of the event that the same breed won in consecutive years.

