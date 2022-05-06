Skip to main content

How to Watch National Space Day Marathon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

National Space Day in the United States opens the opportunity for some of the most fun space movies to air today.

The SYFY channel explores some of the best movies about exploring space today on National Space Day. The day starts with Prometheus, a prequel to the next two movies in Alien and Aliens, followed by a more grounded look at space in Apollo 13 before Armageddon, Life and the cult comedy classic, Paul. There is a little bit of everything in this marathon for all space lovers to enjoy.

How to Watch National Space Day Marathon today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: SYFY

Watch National Space Day Marathon online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

27 years ago this year, the classic space movie Apollo 13 hit theaters redefining space movies and showcasing the greatness of Tom Hanks:

The Alien franchise redefined science fiction storytelling with the first story being so isolated and claustrophobic, followed by the sequel that added a single letter to completely change the game.

In the prequel, Prometheus, we get to explore more about the origins of the Xenomorph and the world they inhabit.

The marathon continues with more grounded science fiction with Apollo 13 and Life, both about astronauts trying to get home and protect themselves along the way.

While Apollo 13 is more about surviving a malfunctioning ship to get home, Life is about surviving the curiosity of man and the desire to find new life, regardless of the consequences.

The other two movies in the marathon are the classic Armageddon, where it was easier to train drillers to be astronauts than astronauts to drill and Paul.

Paul follows an alien named Paul voiced by Seth Rogan as he tries to get home in a very different version of E.T.

All of these movies are perfect on National Space day for movie lovers of the extreme, the grounded and the humorous. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

