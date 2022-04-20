After a mid-season break, New Amsterdam returns to NBC on Tuesday night.

NBC's New Amsterdam will return for its mid-season premiere on Tuesday with much anticipation.

How to Watch New Amsterdam Season 4 Spring Premiere Today:

Date: April 19, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

In tonight's premiere, the New Amsterdam staff decides to go out for a night of fun in the city with drinks and karaoke. Unfortunately, they will have to deal with the consequences of their night out the following day at the hospital. Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) will help treat a mysterious patient with past trauma, while Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) and Dr. Malvo (Frances Turner) discuss their future.

The show portrays Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) who is on a journey to improve one of the United States' oldest public hospitals. Along the way, Dr. Goodwin is met with a series of obstacles in his endeavors.

New Amsterdam is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer's memoir titled "Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital." The memoir was inspired by Dr. Manheimer's 15 years as the medical director at Bellevue.

With a show like New Amsterdam having so many storylines come together to create a much bigger picture, it has something for every viewer.

