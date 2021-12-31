How to Watch New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

Get ready for a night full of country music and fun during "Nashville's Big Bash" on New Year's Eve.

The special will showcase several locations in downtown Nashville, including the Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall and the Bicentennial Mall. It will make you want to be there celebrating.

Date: Dec. 31, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Country radio personality Bobby Bones and "Entertainment Tonight" host Rachel Smith will host the "Big Bash". The five-hour broadcast will cross multiple time zones, with the traditional countdown at midnight ET and then culminate with fireworks in Nashville an hour later.

The show will also feature more than 50 performances from notable country music stars such as Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Sam Hunt, Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Bryan. Bentley, Hunt and Zac Brown Band will co-headline a free concert at Bicentennial Mall.

In previous years, New Year's Eve in Nashville attracted between roughly 150,000 and 200,000 visitors to Bicentennial Mall, including travelers from Australia, the United Kingdom, Brazil and all 50 states. The city produced an audience-free concert last year due to COVID-19 precautions.

