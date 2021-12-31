Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Get ready for a night full of country music and fun during "Nashville's Big Bash" on New Year's Eve.
    Author:

    The special will showcase several locations in downtown Nashville, including the Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall and the Bicentennial Mall. It will make you want to be there celebrating. 

    How to Watch New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash Today:

    Date: Dec. 31, 2021

    Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Live stream New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Country radio personality Bobby Bones and "Entertainment Tonight" host Rachel Smith will host the "Big Bash". The five-hour broadcast will cross multiple time zones, with the traditional countdown at midnight ET and then culminate with fireworks in Nashville an hour later. 

    The show will also feature more than 50 performances from notable country music stars such as Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Sam Hunt, Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Bryan. Bentley, Hunt and Zac Brown Band will co-headline a free concert at Bicentennial Mall. 

    In previous years, New Year's Eve in Nashville attracted between roughly 150,000 and 200,000 visitors to Bicentennial Mall, including travelers from Australia, the United Kingdom, Brazil and all 50 states. The city produced an audience-free concert last year due to COVID-19 precautions. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 26, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) celebrates after a basket during the fourth quarter Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs at Grizzlies

    just now
    Dec 23, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) has his shot blocked by Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Thunder

    just now
    hockey fans
    WHL Hockey

    How to Watch Seattle Thunderbirds at Portland Winterhawks

    just now
    images-4
    entertainment

    How to Watch New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

    just now
    https___specials-images.forbesimg.com_imageserve_615f0967a04fbcdb3f200f18_Ryan-Seacrest-attends-Dick-Clark-s-New-Year-s-Rockin--Eve-with-Ryan-Seacrest-2015-on_960x0
    entertainment

    How to Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

    just now
    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) skates with the puck during the second period against the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Red Wings

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) reacts to the final buzzer in a win over the New York Knicks at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Clippers at Raptors

    30 minutes ago
    hawks trae young
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks at Cavaliers

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Drew Sanders (20) tackles Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch CFP Semifinals Georgia vs. Michigan

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy