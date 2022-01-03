Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    How to Watch Next Level Chef Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Gordon Ramsay's newest show, Next Level Chef, premieres Sunday on FOX.
    New from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, Next Level Chef is set to premiere at 9:00 p.m. ET on FOX on Sunday night.

    Date: Jan. 2, 2021

    Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live Stream: You can stream Next Level Chef Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Described as "the next evolution in cooking competitions," Next Level Chef pits a collection of chefs against each other in what FOX calls a "one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet," with a three-story high stage with different kinds of kitchens and ingredients on each floor, with each floor offering its own kind of challenges to the cooks.

    Ramsay is joined on the show by Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, who will help mentor the group of chefs in an attempt to determine which won will walk away with the $250,000 grand prize and become the first winner of Next Level Chef.

    Ramsay has won 16 Michelin stars for his Gordon Ramsey Restaurants group and has hosted food shows since 1999, when he hosted the British series Boiling Point. Ramsay first partnered with FOX in 2005, when the network premiered an American version of Ramsay's show Hell's Kitchen.

    January
    2
    2022

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
