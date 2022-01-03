New from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, Next Level Chef is set to premiere at 9:00 p.m. ET on FOX on Sunday night.

How to Watch Next Level Chef Premiere Today

Date: Jan. 2, 2021

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

You can stream Next Level Chef Premiere on fuboTV

Described as "the next evolution in cooking competitions," Next Level Chef pits a collection of chefs against each other in what FOX calls a "one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet," with a three-story high stage with different kinds of kitchens and ingredients on each floor, with each floor offering its own kind of challenges to the cooks.

Ramsay is joined on the show by Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, who will help mentor the group of chefs in an attempt to determine which won will walk away with the $250,000 grand prize and become the first winner of Next Level Chef.

Ramsay has won 16 Michelin stars for his Gordon Ramsey Restaurants group and has hosted food shows since 1999, when he hosted the British series Boiling Point. Ramsay first partnered with FOX in 2005, when the network premiered an American version of Ramsay's show Hell's Kitchen.

