How to Watch Nickelodeon Slime Cup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nickelodeon brings us the ultimate golf competition on Saturday night in the Slime Cup at 8 pm EST

If you grew up with Nickelodeon or have a kid that is loving the channel then Saturday night's Nickelodeon Slime Cup is for you.

How to Watch Nickelodeon Slime Cup Today:

Date: June 25, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Nickelodeon

Live Stream Nickelodeon Slime Cup on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The channel that invented sliming people on different shows is back with a new competition that now hits the fairways with professional golfers and celebrities in a wild show.

According to nick.com Nickelodeon Slime Cup pairs pro-golfers, celebrities, and Nickelodeon’s finest to compete in the wildest golf extravaganza you’ve ever seen! Kid competitors Tyler Wladis (The Fairly Odd Parents), Jaidyn Triplett (iCarly), Isaiah Crews (Side Hustle), and Kate Godfrey (Warped!) will lead the charge in a tee box tournament across six courses. Joining them are golf pros Jon Rahm, Lexi Thompson, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas, plus New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Terry Crews (America’s Got Talent), and WWE Superstar Nikki Bella! 

They’ll face off in challenges based on hit shows like Avatar: The Last Airbender, PAW Patrol, Star Trek Prodigy, and SpongeBob SquarePants, all leading up to a final showdown at the Rose Bowl: The Unfairway! Hosts Gabby Green and Trevor Immelman are teeing it all off to bring you golf in a HOLE new way,

It should be a great time for adults and kids alike and will be a one of a kind show worth watching on Saturday night.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Nickelodeon Slime Cup

TV CHANNEL: Nickelodeon
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
