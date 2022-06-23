Skip to main content

How to Watch No Demo Reno Season 2 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No Demo Reno returns to HGTV Thursday night with Jenn Todryk at the helm as she transforms homes.

The season two premiere of No Demo Reno is on HGTV Thursday night. The show is hosted by renovation expert and social media influencer Jennifer Todryk. 

How to Watch No Demo Reno Season 2 Premiere Today:

Date: June 23, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: HGTV

Live Stream No Demo Reno Season 2 Premiere on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Todryk is able to combine her clever design ideas with minimal demolition in overhauls of her clients' spaces in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The redesigns have proven that major demolition is not always necessary to create home transformations.

Last season, Todryk tackled everything from bedrooms to living spaces to kitchen renovations. She proved she can work on a tight budget and short timeline when transforming a kitchen into a baker's paradise and updating a space for her college best friend despite her friend's due date being just two weeks away. 

In season two, Jenn helps a couple who is on "take two" of their marriage use this second chance to renovate their forever home. In addition, Jenn will dole out advice to two parents who are looking to use their spare bedroom/office as an escape from their busy lives with six kids. 

