Skip to main content

How to Watch NYT Presents: Elon Musk’s Crash Course Special: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second episode in the NYT Presents series features Elon Musk’s Crash Course today.

Controversial billionaire Elon Musk has been in the headlines over the years for his groundbreaking technology, Tesla cars, space exploration and most recently his desire to own Twitter. In this New York Times Presents episode they take a look at Musk’s self-driving technology and what he is doing with Tesla today, as well as the plans for a more advanced future.

How to Watch NYT Presents: Elon Musk’s Crash Course Special today:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FX

Watch NYT Presents: Elon Musk’s Crash Course Special online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The ground-breaking investigative journalistic program NYT Presents looks at the dangers and failures of Tesla CEO’s self-driving car technology:

Over the years, Musk and Tesla have done more for the auto industry than most car companies with their energy-efficient, electric cars that are better for the environment overall.

In those successes comes ambition, which can breed big swings and failures.

One of those as of late appears to the self-driving car technology that was supposed to revolutionize transportation and other services. They would allow for automated delivery amongst other benefits as well as a potentially safer road for those in the cars.

However, with crashes, technology issues and glitches, the technology and advancement for self-driving cars have seemed to hit a glass ceiling.

This New York Times investigative journalism piece is about the journey from the idea of the self-driving cars, the many failures and information that was not as readily shared with the public during these tests.

The New York Times Presents series premieres season two with this episode after 11 episodes in their first season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
20
2022

NYT Presents: Elon Musk’s Crash Course Special

TV CHANNEL: FX
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

FX
entertainment

How to Watch NYT Presents: Elon Musk’s Crash Course Special

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
May 18, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) at bat during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
May 18, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) at bat during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
USATSI_18303775
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Yankees

By Ben Macaluso9 minutes ago
May 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) and Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrate at home plate after Hoskins hit a grand slam against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Phillies

By Ben Macaluso9 minutes ago
Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Red Sox

By Ben Macaluso9 minutes ago
DeWanna Bonner Sun WNBA
WNBA

How to Watch Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun

By Kristofer Habbas9 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy