The second episode in the NYT Presents series features Elon Musk’s Crash Course today.

Controversial billionaire Elon Musk has been in the headlines over the years for his groundbreaking technology, Tesla cars, space exploration and most recently his desire to own Twitter. In this New York Times Presents episode they take a look at Musk’s self-driving technology and what he is doing with Tesla today, as well as the plans for a more advanced future.

How to Watch NYT Presents: Elon Musk’s Crash Course Special today:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FX

Watch NYT Presents: Elon Musk’s Crash Course Special online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The ground-breaking investigative journalistic program NYT Presents looks at the dangers and failures of Tesla CEO’s self-driving car technology:

Over the years, Musk and Tesla have done more for the auto industry than most car companies with their energy-efficient, electric cars that are better for the environment overall.

In those successes comes ambition, which can breed big swings and failures.

One of those as of late appears to the self-driving car technology that was supposed to revolutionize transportation and other services. They would allow for automated delivery amongst other benefits as well as a potentially safer road for those in the cars.

However, with crashes, technology issues and glitches, the technology and advancement for self-driving cars have seemed to hit a glass ceiling.

This New York Times investigative journalism piece is about the journey from the idea of the self-driving cars, the many failures and information that was not as readily shared with the public during these tests.

The New York Times Presents series premieres season two with this episode after 11 episodes in their first season.

Regional restrictions may apply.