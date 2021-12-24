Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    How to Watch 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure': Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Christmas-themed special features characters from Walt Disney Picture's 'Frozen,' including the titular enchanted snowman.
    Get into the Christmas spirit with this holiday-themed special featuring everyone's favorite characters from the Disney movie Frozen

    How to Watch 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' Today:

    Date: Dec. 24, 2021

    Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC

    Live Stream 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    When the kingdom of Arendelle empties out for the holiday season, Anna and Elsa realize that they have no family traditions of their own. So, Olaf sets out on a merry mission to bring home the very best traditions and save Christmas.

    Going through the town, Olaf encounters various family traditions relating to Christmas, Hanukkah and the Winter Solstice. After a visit to Oaken, Olaf, Sven, and their sleigh full of traditions travel through the snowy tundra only for Olaf and Sven to end up separated by a chasm.

    Anna and Elsa gather the residents of Arendelle to go look for Olaf. Anna and Elsa find Olaf and cheer him up by sharing in the traditions he found and the ones they discovered from their own family history.

    The screenplay was written by Jac Schaeffer, with Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and Jonathan Groff reprising their roles from Frozen.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

