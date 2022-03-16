How to Watch On the Edge Series Premiere

Get ready for a unique and exciting new series with celebrities when "Beyond the Edge" premieres on Wednesday.

The elements hit the cast hard from the very beginning. Just as shooting got underway in Panama, a massive rainstorm poured down on the specific location.

Signing on for “Beyond the Edge” were “American Idol” alum Lauren Alaina, Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis, country artist Craig Morgan, NBA champion Metta World Peace, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, NFL legend Mike Singletary, actress Jodie Sweetin from "Full House", along with Colton Underwood from "The Bachelor" and Eboni K. Williams from “The Real Housewives of New York City"

Every day that a celebrity is on the show, they make $2,000 for their charity. The bulk of the additional money comes from adventure challenges. New teams are picked in every episode, as they compete in a challenge that comes in three different stages. The first team that completes it wins a pot of money, which grows every episode.

The show has some similarities to “Survivor,” including the tropical beach, physical challenges and that it is on CBS. However, “Beyond the Edge" has no eliminations. The celebrities only leave when they physically reach their breaking point, whether that is physical or mental.

