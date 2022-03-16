Skip to main content

How to Watch On the Edge Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Get ready for a unique and exciting new series with celebrities when "Beyond the Edge" premieres on Wednesday.

Celebrities will be sent to the jungle in the hopes of raising money for their favorite charity.

How to Watch On the Edge Series Premiere Today:

Date: March 18, 2021

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream On the Edge Series Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Get ready for a unique and exciting new series when "Beyond the Edge" premieres on Wednesday. Celebrities will be sent to the jungle in the hopes of raising money for their favorite charity.

The elements hit the cast hard from the very beginning. Just as shooting got underway in Panama, a massive rainstorm poured down on the specific location. 

Signing on for “Beyond the Edge” were “American Idol” alum Lauren Alaina, Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis, country artist Craig Morgan, NBA champion Metta World Peace, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, NFL legend Mike Singletary, actress Jodie Sweetin from "Full House", along with Colton Underwood from "The Bachelor" and Eboni K. Williams from “The Real Housewives of New York City"

Every day that a celebrity is on the show, they make $2,000 for their charity. The bulk of the additional money comes from adventure challenges. New teams are picked in every episode, as they compete in a challenge that comes in three different stages. The first team that completes it wins a pot of money, which grows every episode.

The show has some similarities to “Survivor,” including the tropical beach, physical challenges and that it is on CBS. However, “Beyond the Edge" has no eliminations. The celebrities only leave when they physically reach their breaking point, whether that is physical or mental. 

Regional restrictions mat apply. 

How To Watch

March
16
2022

On the Edge Series Premiere

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17898222
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Jazz

By Phil Watson58 seconds ago
Mar 13, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) passes the ball by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 seconds ago
Mar 15, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) defends New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 seconds ago
Mar 7, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) looks to pass the ball as Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) defends on the play during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 seconds ago
Mar 13, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) passes the ball by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 seconds ago
USATSI_17664023
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch First Four: DePaul vs. Dayton in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas58 seconds ago
beyond-the-edgecast-768x432-crop-1
entertainment

How to Watch On the Edge Series Premiere

By Quinn Roberts58 seconds ago
USATSI_17868033
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida vs. Iona NIT First Round

By Phil Watson58 seconds ago
USATSI_17897817
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Spurs

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy