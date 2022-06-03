How to Watch P-Valley Season 2 Premiere

Skip to main content

How to Watch P-Valley Season Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The hit series on Starz is returning for its second season with the P-Valley season premiere on Friday night.

Award-winning original series P-Valley is making its long-awaited return to our screens this Friday, as season 2 gets underway with a prescient new season.

How to Watch P-Valley Season 2 Series Premiere Today:

Date: June 3, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Starz

Live stream P-Valley Season 2 Series Premiere on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

P-Valley stars Brandee Evans (The Family Business, Lethal Weapon) as Mercedes, a dancer working the infamous Pynk strip club in Chupalissa, MS.

The first episode of the new season, dubbed Pussyland, will pick up shortly after last season's dramatic finale, which Lil Murda. If the interpersonal conflicts weren't enough, the introduction of the coronavirus pandemic in season two will throw each of the dancers for a loop.

And in the setting of a strip club, where dancers earn their living up close and personal, 'Miss Rona' guarantees to throw a wrench in the cog of every aspect of their lives.

The firecracker personalities will navigate the real-world adversity brought by the pandemic, from quarantines to mask mandates, in a way that guarantees to bring creator Katori Hall's unique flair and dramatic sensibility.

Barbara Brown directs the season premiere, with Hall and Kemiyondo Coutinho writing.

Regional restrictions may apply

