How to Watch People Magazine Investigates Season 6 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

People Magazine takes a deep dive into the Groene Family Massacre on Monday in the Season 6 Premiere of People Magazine Investigates.

People Magazine Investigates is back on Monday on ID with the premiere of its sixth season. This show, which has been on the air since 2016, follows the heartbreaking true stories of crimes that have become sensationalized through the eyes of pop culture. 

People explores the cases and gains access to insider interviews to uncover the minute details of these cases that were not previously made public. 

How to People Magazine Investigates Season 6 Premiere Today:

Date: June 6, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ID

Live Stream People Magazine Investigates Season 6 Premiere on fuboTV Today: Get access now!

In tonight's season six premiere, a spotlight is shed on the Groene Family Massacre. Shasta Groene was only eight years old when Joseph Duncan III broke into the family's home and murdered her mother, stepfather and one of her brothers. 

People takes a deeper dive into the tragedy that Shasta had to witness at such a young age and dives deep into the case. In addition, Shasta shares how she is able to cope with what happened nearly 17 years ago and how the trauma still plagues her on a daily basis. 

Tune in tonight to see how strong this young woman is today and how she makes sure to take time for herself to find the light even in the darkest moments of despair.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
6
2022

People Magazine Investigates: Season 6 Premiere

TV CHANNEL: ID
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
