FOX's new series Pivoting premieres on Sunday night after the season premiere of Call Me Kat.

While it will usually air on Thursdays, FOX will premiere its newest comedy series, Pivoting, on Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Pivoting Series Premiere Today

Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream Pivoting Series Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The show finds three friends making major life changes after the death of their friend Coleen. The three friends, Amy, Jodie and Sarah, are played by Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q, respectively.

Coupe is best known for her work on the television series Happy Endings and Scrubs, as well as roles on Future Man and Quantico. Goodwin starred on HBO's Big Love as well as ABC's Once Upon a Time, while Q played the title role on CW's Nikita and also had a major role on Designated Survivor.

Pivoting was created by Liz Astrof, who is best known for her work as a producer on numerous network sitcoms, notably producing 35 episodes of King of Queens and 46 episodes of 2 Broke Girls. Astrof has also worked on The Conners and Last Man Standing.

Sunday's premiere episode "If She Could See Us Now" finds the three friends making a series of life-changing decisions.

