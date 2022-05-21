Skip to main content

How to Watch Planet Earth: Dynasties Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2018 hit show presented by Sir David Attenborough, Planet Earth Dynasties, premieres again on Saturday night.

Sir David Attenborough presented a look at the world of animals with Planet Earth: Dynasties for the second batch of episodes. The initial run saw the release of six total episodes with groundbreaking storytelling and an educational look into the planet that we all live in but know so little about with the premiere today.

How to Watch Planet Earth: Dynasties Premiere today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: BBC America

Watch Planet Earth: Dynasties Premiere online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Back in 2018 Planet Earth: Dynasties premiered with six episodes before going on hiatus and returning tonight:

The first slate of episodes back in 2018 saw the show look at five animals starting with Chimpanzee, Emperor, Lion, Painted Wolf and Tiger before the 2020 episode about Meerkat.

Going forward, the show has four episodes earmarked for this season that were worked on over the last few years that will start airing with today’s premiere.

The episodes feature a look into the world of Puma, Elephant, Cheetah and Hyena with this year's episodes.

These types of shows have become more and more popular with looks into the history of the planet, nature, animals and the world that we all live in. There is so much information that is unknown about the planet that we live on, with Planet Earth: Dynasties educating the audience in an entertaining way with these animals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Planet Earth: Dynasties Premiere

TV CHANNEL: BBC America
Time
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Football
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Knights of Degen vs Kingpins

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
boxing
Boxing

Top Rank Boxing stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
p21802708_b_h8_ad
entertainment

How to Watch Planet Earth: Dynasties Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
dynasties
entertainment

How to Watch Dynasties II

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
imago1004763790h
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Giltinis at Jackals

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
imago1004763631h
Major League Rugby

How to Watch San Diego Legion at NOLA Gold

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
May 18, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) shoots the ball before pressure by CF Montreal defender Zorhan Bassong (19) during the second half at GEODIS Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
USATSI_18277922
MLS

How to Watch Atlanta United FC at Nashville SC

By Evan Lazar31 minutes ago
college soccer
USL Championship Soccer

Monterey Bay vs. Louisville City stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy