How to Watch Planet Earth: Dynasties Premiere

Sir David Attenborough presented a look at the world of animals with Planet Earth: Dynasties for the second batch of episodes. The initial run saw the release of six total episodes with groundbreaking storytelling and an educational look into the planet that we all live in but know so little about.

Back in 2018 Planet Earth: Dynasties premiered with six episodes before going on hiatus and returning tonight:

The first slate of episodes back in 2018 saw the show look at five animals starting with Chimpanzee, Emperor, Lion, Painted Wolf and Tiger before the 2020 episode about Meerkat.

Going forward, the show has four episodes earmarked for this season that were worked on over the last few years that will start airing with today’s premiere.

The episodes feature a look into the world of Puma, Elephant, Cheetah and Hyena with this year's episodes.

These types of shows have become more and more popular with looks into the history of the planet, nature, animals and the world that we all live in. There is so much information that is unknown about the planet that we live on, with Planet Earth: Dynasties educating the audience in an entertaining way with these animals.

