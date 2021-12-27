Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    How to Watch 'Popstar's Best of 2021': Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Elizabeth Stanton hosts a countdown of the top stars of 2021.
    The CW will air a special countdown of the top stars of 2021 on Monday, based on voting from Popstar! Magazine.

    How to Watch Popstar's Best of 2021 Today

    Date: Dec. 27, 2021

    Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: The CW

    Live Stream: You can stream Popstar's Best of 2021 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Monday's special will be hosted by Elizabeth Stanton, the host of Elizabeth Stanton's Great Big World and The CW's World's Funniest Animals.

    Popstar! is an entertainment magazine that was first published in 1998, with 98 Degrees gracing the cover of the first issue. It was the first teen-entertainment magazine to be published in full color and on glossy paper.

    The magazine has branched into original programming with the streaming Popstar! Network. Stanton serves as the network's official spokesperson.

    Monday's special will count down the top pop culture moments of 2021, with potential topics ranging from the divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to the "Free Britney" movement that helped end the conservatorship of pop star Britney Spears.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    December
    27
    2021

    Popstar's Best of 2021

    TV CHANNEL: The CW
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

