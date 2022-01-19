Skip to main content

How to Watch Port Protection Alaska Season 5 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The fifth season of Port Protection Alaska premieres at Midnight on Wednesday on National Geographic.

The new season of Port Protection Alaska will premiere tonight at Midnight on National Geographic.

Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Time: 12:00 a.m. ET

TV: National Geographic

Live Stream: You can stream Port Protection Alaska Season 5 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The show, originally a spin-off of Life Below Zero, profiles the individuals who live in the remote community of Port Protection in Alaska.

The town of approximately 100 residents is located in the northwest corner of Prince of Wales Island. The show focuses on how the residents handle the isolated terrain, with everyone having to live a self-reliant life in a place without roads, government or law enforcement.

This episode is titled "Rising From the Ashes" and finds the community working to move forward after the death of a resident. 75-year-old Gary Muehlberger passed away in March after a fire at his home. Muehlberger was an important part of the local community and was one of the seven main characters featured on Port Protection Alaska.

