National Geographic premieres Primal Survivor: Escape the Amazon on Tuesday night with survivalist Hazen Audel fighting his way through the Amazon.

How to Watch Primal Survivor: Escape the Amazon Series Premiere Today:

Date: April 26, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Nat Geo

Hazen Audel, a survival specialist, takes his crack at the Amazon in Primal Survivor: Escape the Amazon.

Audel looks to navigate 500 miles of unexplored Amazon using only traditional surviving methods.

It is a long and taxing journey and National Geographic will detail it through a five episode series starting on Tuesday.

Audel is making his way to the Atlantic Coast, but is threatened by the rainy season that could trap him inside by floods.

Audel is an American adventurer who has already filmed multiple seasons of him surviving the elements and working with indigenous people.

The Amazon will prove to be a tough trip for Audel, but with the help of native people and his survival skills, he will look to find a way to make it safely through the 500 miles.

