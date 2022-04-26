Skip to main content

How to Watch Primal Survivor: Escape the Amazon Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

National Geographic premieres Primal Survivor: Escape the Amazon on Tuesday night with survivalist Hazen Audel fighting his way through the Amazon.

Survival shows have been a hit on tv for a long time and National Geographic will premiere Primal Survivor: Escape on Tuesday night.

How to Watch Primal Survivor: Escape the Amazon Series Premiere Today:

Date: April 26, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Nat Geo

Live Stream Primal Survivor: Escape the Amazon Series Premiere on fuboTV Today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hazen Audel, a survival specialist, takes his crack at the Amazon in Primal Survivor: Escape the Amazon.

Audel looks to navigate 500 miles of unexplored Amazon using only traditional surviving methods.

It is a long and taxing journey and National Geographic will detail it through a five episode series starting on Tuesday.

Audel is making his way to the Atlantic Coast, but is threatened by the rainy season that could trap him inside by floods.

Audel is an American adventurer who has already filmed multiple seasons of him surviving the elements and working with indigenous people.

The Amazon will prove to be a tough trip for Audel, but with the help of native people and his survival skills, he will look to find a way to make it safely through the 500 miles.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
26
2022

Primal Survivor: Escape the Amazon Series Premiere

TV CHANNEL: Nat Geo
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
