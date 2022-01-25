A new series about finding love in prison premieres on Monday night on ID.

How to Watch Prisoner of Love Series Premiere Today

Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ID

Live Stream: You can stream Prisoner of Love Series Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prisoner of Love is a show that helps people live free lives find love with prisoners behind bars.

The show is hosted by Chelsea Holmes, a Florida-based matchmaker who began matching people with prisoners following the success of a pen pal program that she started.

Holmes herself has experience dating a prisoner, as she told Investigation Discovery that she connected with a man named Manuel on a Facebook pen pal group. “I immediately wanted to write to him,” Holmes said to ID. “He was the first prisoner I crossed the line with from pen pal to romance, and it was definitely a lot of fun!”

The first episode "The Prison Matchmaker" will air at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday and details Holmes starting her new career as a prison matchmaker.

Regional restrictions may apply.