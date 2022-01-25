Skip to main content

How to Watch Promised Land Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

ABC's new family drama Promised Land debuts on Monday night.

ABC's Promised Land premieres on Monday night on ABC, with the first episode airing at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: You can stream Promised Land Series Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Promised Land focuses on the Sandoval family, with John Ortiz starring as Joe Sandoval and Cecilia Suarez as Lettie Sandoval.

The show focuses on the Sandoval family wine business in Sonoma Valley and also stars Augusto Aguilera and Christina Ochoa.

Promised Land is created by Matt Lopez, who serves as executive producer. Lopez was previously an executive producer for Gone.

Among the show's actors, John Ortiz is known for his work on films like Silver Linings Playbook and American Gangster. Cecilia Suarez has worked mainly on Spanish-language shows such as Capadocia and The House of Flowers.

The pilot episode is directed by Michael Cuesta, who has directed nine episodes of the Showtime series Homeland as well as episodes of Dexter and Six Feet Under.

