Skip to main content

How to Watch Protect the Planet Marathon

The SYFY Channel is putting on a marathon to Protect the Planet with 18 movies over three days starting today.

Today is Earth Day and there is only one way to celebrate the event - a movie marathon that will show us how to protect this planet of ours. Whether that is against zombies, the apocalypse, or even a tornado filled with sharks. Get out your pen and paper (and popcorn) for a two-day marathon on the SYFY channel to take notes on how you can protect this planet on Earth Day.

How to Watch Protect the Planet Marathon today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: SYFY

Watch Protect the Planet Marathon online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Eight years ago the world was introduced to something that would change the world forever - a Sharknado:

On the schedule today are the six Sharknado movies that have stretched from 2013 to today with an eight-year legacy that continues in movies today.

There are three movies that focus on if the Gods come back to earth for the apocalypse in Gods of Egypt, Clash of the Titans and Exodus: Gods and Kings.

If you are a zombie fan get ready for the classic zombie comedies Shaun of the Dead and Zombieland, which flipped the genre on its head for brain-numbing laughs.

Also on deck for the marathon is the M. Night Shyamalan classic Signs, the young adult thriller The 5th Wave, as well as Life, Cell, Immortals, Priest and the white knuckle scares of The Cave.

Starting today, there is a little bit for every movie lover in this marathon that will glue you to the couch for the next 72 hours, limiting your carbon footprint, in turn saving the world. We did it. Movies protected the planet on Earth Day weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Protect the Planet Marathon

TV CHANNEL: SYFY
Time
9:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

SYFY
entertainment

How to Watch Protect the Planet Marathon

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift runs the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first half Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Ford Field. Lions
NFL

How to Watch the Detroit Lions Online

By Steve Benko6 minutes ago
FX
entertainment

How to Watch FX Earth Day Movie Marathon

By Kristofer Habbas10 minutes ago
USATSI_18127954
European PGA Tour

How to Watch ISPS Handa Championship in Spain Second Round

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
imago1011467555h
Formula 1

How to Watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Practice 1

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
imago1003207584h
NRL Rugby

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Brisbane Broncos vs. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

By Adam Childs4 hours ago
USATSI_13976643
entertainment

How to Watch Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungary for Democracy SpecialReady For Edit SharePreviewPublish

By Kristofer Habbas10 hours ago
Apr 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers with shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and right fielder Jesse Winker (27) at T-Mobile Park. The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Apr 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers with shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and right fielder Jesse Winker (27) at T-Mobile Park. The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy