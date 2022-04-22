The SYFY Channel is putting on a marathon to Protect the Planet with 18 movies over three days starting today.

Today is Earth Day and there is only one way to celebrate the event - a movie marathon that will show us how to protect this planet of ours. Whether that is against zombies, the apocalypse, or even a tornado filled with sharks. Get out your pen and paper (and popcorn) for a two-day marathon on the SYFY channel to take notes on how you can protect this planet on Earth Day.

How to Watch Protect the Planet Marathon today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: SYFY

Eight years ago the world was introduced to something that would change the world forever - a Sharknado:

On the schedule today are the six Sharknado movies that have stretched from 2013 to today with an eight-year legacy that continues in movies today.

There are three movies that focus on if the Gods come back to earth for the apocalypse in Gods of Egypt, Clash of the Titans and Exodus: Gods and Kings.

If you are a zombie fan get ready for the classic zombie comedies Shaun of the Dead and Zombieland, which flipped the genre on its head for brain-numbing laughs.

Also on deck for the marathon is the M. Night Shyamalan classic Signs, the young adult thriller The 5th Wave, as well as Life, Cell, Immortals, Priest and the white knuckle scares of The Cave.

Starting today, there is a little bit for every movie lover in this marathon that will glue you to the couch for the next 72 hours, limiting your carbon footprint, in turn saving the world. We did it. Movies protected the planet on Earth Day weekend.

