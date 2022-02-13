Skip to main content

How to Watch Puppy Bowl XVIII: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday's big game pits Team Ruff up against Team Fluff.

One of the most notable events that happens on the day of the Super Bowl isn't the game itself, but the dog version. That's right: it's time for Puppy Bowl XVIII on Animal Planet.

How to Watch Puppy Bowl XVIII Today:

Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Animal Planet

Live Stream Puppy Bowl XVIII on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Puppy Bowl is an annual event that features dogs playing...something similar to football. The 100-plus competitors are from various shelters and rescues, with the game helping those animals find new, loving homes.

67 shelters/rescues from 33 states will participate in this year's event.

The Puppy Bowl features two teams of dogs: Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Last year, Team Ruff completed a fourth-quarter comeback to win in a game that was much more high-scoring than the Super Bowl, winning 73-69.

In addition to the on-field action, the Puppy Bowl features a halftime show with kittens, who play with various lights, lasers and toys for 30 minutes. Like the dogs that compete, the kittens are adoptable as well.

Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks will provide play-by-play coverage of the event. The pregame starts at 1:00 p.m. ET on Animal Planet, followed by the big game at 2:00 p.m.

Regional restrictions may apply.

