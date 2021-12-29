Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch 'Raid the Fridge' Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dan Ahdoot hosts this new Food Network competition show.
    Author:

    Tuesday night brings a new competition show to Food Network with the premiere of Raid the Fridge.

    How to Watch Raid the Fridge Series Premiere Today

    Date: Dec. 28, 2021

    Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: Food Network

    Live Stream: You can stream Raid the Fridge Series on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The show, hosted by food podcaster Dan Ahdoot, will see four chefs competing to make impressive meals out of mystery fridges full of leftovers, fresh ingredients, condiments, etc.

    Each chef will choose a fridge and will then have to cook with what's inside that fridge. Will it be a well-stocked family fridge? A bare fridge belonging to a bachelor?

    Each show will feature three rounds of competition, with the chefs judged by Jamika Pessoa and Jordan Andino. The winning chef will receive another fridge, only this one will contain cash.

    Ahdoot is the host of the podcast Green Eggs and Dan but is likely better known for his comedy work on shows like Bajillion Dollar Properties, Super Fun Night and Cobra Kai.

    Jamika Pessoa is a chef who specializes in Southern and Caribbean cuisine and first appeared on the network on Food Network Star. Jordan Andino has hosted Late Nite Eats on the Cooking Channel and was twice a contestant on Beat Bobby Flay.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Raid the Fridge Series Premiere

    TV CHANNEL: Food Network
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Nuggets at Warriors

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Kings

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) and forward Brandon Ingram (14) reach for a rebound during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 23, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) dunks the ball over Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar (46) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 23, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Raid The Fridge
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'Raid the Fridge' Series Premiere

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Yale Bulldogs guard Azar Swain (5) reacts after making a three point basket against the Milwaukee Panthers during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Yale at Saint Mary's

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Yale Bulldogs guard Azar Swain (5) reacts after making a three point basket against the Milwaukee Panthers during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Yale vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy