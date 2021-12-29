Tuesday night brings a new competition show to Food Network with the premiere of Raid the Fridge.

How to Watch Raid the Fridge Series Premiere Today

Date: Dec. 28, 2021

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Food Network

Live Stream: You can stream Raid the Fridge Series on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The show, hosted by food podcaster Dan Ahdoot, will see four chefs competing to make impressive meals out of mystery fridges full of leftovers, fresh ingredients, condiments, etc.

Each chef will choose a fridge and will then have to cook with what's inside that fridge. Will it be a well-stocked family fridge? A bare fridge belonging to a bachelor?

Each show will feature three rounds of competition, with the chefs judged by Jamika Pessoa and Jordan Andino. The winning chef will receive another fridge, only this one will contain cash.

Ahdoot is the host of the podcast Green Eggs and Dan but is likely better known for his comedy work on shows like Bajillion Dollar Properties, Super Fun Night and Cobra Kai.

Jamika Pessoa is a chef who specializes in Southern and Caribbean cuisine and first appeared on the network on Food Network Star. Jordan Andino has hosted Late Nite Eats on the Cooking Channel and was twice a contestant on Beat Bobby Flay.

Regional restrictions may apply.